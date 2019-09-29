WATCH: Bernie Sanders Admits He Will Raise Taxes, Even On Low-Income Individuals

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) explained on Thursday that if he is elected president, the majority of Americans will face tax hikes to help fund his sweeping Medicare for All plan.

“Is health care free? No, it is not,” Sanders told host Stephen Colbert during an appearance on “The Late Show.”

“So, what we do is exempt the first $29,000 of a person’s income — you make less than $29,000, you pay nothing in taxes,” he continued. “Above that, in a progressive way, with the wealthiest people in this country paying the largest percentage, people do pay more in taxes.”

Referring to legislation that he introduced into the Senate during his 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders noted that the single-player plan will eliminate premiums, co-payments, and any additional out-of-pocket expenses. Furthermore, Americans would pay no more than $200 per year for any prescription drugs. – READ MORE