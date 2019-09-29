Crenshaw Declares No ‘Quid Pro Quo’ in Whistleblower’s Report, Lays out the ‘Twofold’ Issue

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is declaring that there’s no “quid pro quo” in the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump regarding the president’s controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Noting he’s read over the transcript of the phone call as well as the whistleblower’s report, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said on Twitter, “Neither document seems to provide evidence of quid pro quo or election interference.”

The issues being raised are twofold: is it legal for President Trump to ask about allegations regarding a political opponent, and is it appropriate? — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) September 26, 2019

Whether it is appropriate for the President to discuss that on this particular call is simply a political question. But it is a question of style, not legality. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) September 26, 2019

“The issues being raised are twofold: is it legal for President Trump to ask about allegations regarding a political opponent, and is it appropriate?” Crenshaw added.

While answering the first question, the Republican lawmaker said it was legal for "the United States to work with foreign governments on investigations, especially an investigation involving American influence."