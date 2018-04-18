Eleven GOP Congressmen Unite to Refer Comey, Clinton, McCabe, Lynch & FBI Agents for Criminal Prosecution

Eleven House Republicans are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute a handful of individuals, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, ex-FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

In a Wednesday letter to Sessions, FBI Director Chris Wray, and U.S. Attorney John Huber — who was appointed to investigate GOP claims of FBI misconduct — the lawmakers refer Comey and McCabe for “investigation of potential violation(s) of federal statutes.”

Clinton, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and FBI General Counsel Dana Boente are also named in the letter.

Former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who were on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team before being found to have anti-Trump bias, are also referred by the lawmakers, who are led by Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Final Criminal Referral by Washington Examiner on Scribd

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1