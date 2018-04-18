Lawyer: El Chapo’s mental health is deteriorating

Notorious Mexican drug lord and escape artist Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is having psychological problems that could hinder his ability to fight U.S. drug-trafficking charges, his lawyer and wife said Tuesday.

“We have noticed that his mental state has deteriorated, not just his memory but … the way he understands things,” attorney Eduardo Balarezo told reporters following a pretrial hearing in federal court in Brooklyn. “He’s not the man he was when I first met him.”

Appearing alongside the lawyer, Emma Coronel said she hasn’t been allowed to see speak to her husband since he was turned over to U.S. authorities in 2017.

“My worry is his health because I know that he is in bad shape psychologically,” Coronel said. “He feels bad from what lawyers are telling me. It worries me how is he going to start the trial if he’s not in good health.” – READ MORE

