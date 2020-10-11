Elementary School Kids Taught That “Objectivity” & “Perfectionism” Are Racist Traits Of “White Supremacy”

Children at an elementary school in Virginia are being taught that traits such as “objectivity” and “perfectionism” are ‘racist’ characteristics of “white supremacy.”

Author James Lindsay posted a screenshot of the lesson outline, which is apparently taken from a 2001 Dismantling Racism Workbook by authors Tema Okun and Kenneth Jones and is being taught to kids aged 6-11 at the Belvedere Elementary School in Virginia.

Belvedere Elementary School, Virginia. pic.twitter.com/6qD0IO4FA1 — Sexy James Lindsay, Halloween costume idea (@ConceptualJames) October 7, 2020

The “15 characteristics of white supremacy” include “perfectionism,” a “sense of urgency,” “individualism,” and “objectivity.”

By discouraging positive concepts such as these by associating them with white supremacy, teachers are actually harming the chances of non-white children from progressing in school. – READ MORE

