WATCH: Mask-Shamer Joe Biden Literally Removed His Mask to Cough

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

Some things you just have to see to believe. During a drive-in campaign event in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, Joe Biden did something really stupid.

First, as you can see in the video below, he was unnecessarily wearing a mask while alone at his podium. Second, he was wearing it wrong, with his only his mouth covered, and not his nose. But the real absurdity came when he had to cough, and he literally pulled his mask down to cough into his hand, before readjusting his mask (correctly) and placing his now germ-ridden hand on the podium that some campaign intern would then be tasked with removing. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --