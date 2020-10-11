Ohio’s Franklin County sees nearly 50K voters getting wrong absentee ballots, elections officials say

Nearly 50,000 voters in Franklin County — Ohio’s most populous county — received incorrect absentee ballots in the mail, elections officials said Friday, revealing a major glitch that appeared to affect one in five ballots the county had sent so far.

Officials promised to have new ballots mailed within three days to the 49,669 voters who received the wrong ones.

“We want to make it clear that every voter who received an inaccurate ballot will receive a corrected ballot,” the board said in a news release, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

A list of voters who got the wrong ballot will be posted on the Franklin County Board of Elections website.

Voters affected can wait for their new ballot or show up at the county board of elections during early voting hours to cast an in-person absentee ballot.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office has directed the board to write a letter explaining the error along with the replacement ballots.

“No vote will be counted twice. Every voter will receive an accurate ballot and that ballot will be counted,” county Elections Director Ed Leonard said. – READ MORE

