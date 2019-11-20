Elementary school child hospitalized after group of teens storms school bus to attack children in Georgia

Police said that an elementary school child was hospitalized in Georgia after a group of teens mobbed a school bus to attack the children.

The attack happened on Monday just a mile away from Snapfinger Elementary School in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Parents of students received a message of the attack from four older students.

“During the morning ride to school, a group of middle and high school students boarded the bus to assault an elementary school student,” said the message in part.

More than one grade school student was attacked, but only one was hurt enough to be taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital. – READ MORE