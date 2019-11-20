Impeachment Witnesses Confirm: No Quid Pro Quo, No Bribery, No Extortion

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a top National Security Council official that was on President Donald Trump’s Ukraine phone call, both confirmed during their testimonies on Tuesday that there was no quid pro quo, no bribery, and no extortion.

“I wanted to start between the July 25 call between President Trump and President Zelensky,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) began. “Mr. Morrison, you were on that call and there was no mention of withholding aid on the call, correct?”

.@EliseStefanik completely deconstructs the Dems’ case with her questioning. “Schiff got the facts wrong” is turning into an evergreen phrase. Morrison & Volker agree no quid pro quo, no bribery, no extortion. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/n5qGj9R1e7 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 20, 2019

Stefanik proceeded to ask Volker all the same questions and Volker gave all the same answers.

President Donald Trump declared victory over the hearing, writing on Twitter: "A great day for Republicans, a great day for our Country!"