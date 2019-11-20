REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guards In FBI Custody, Expected To Face Charges Of Falsifying Records

Federal authorities have arrested Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, two of Jeffrey Epstein’s guards at the Manhattan MCC detention center in New York City, and are expected to charge the pair with falsifying records, according to a report from NBC News New York.

Kara Scannell of CNN added that both of the guards were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide by hanging after being left alone and unguarded in his jail cell.

NBC News: Federal prosecutors have charged Michael Thomas and Tova Noel, two guards at Manhattan’s MCC prison facility, stemming from their investigation into the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a senior law enforcement official says Reported w/ @valiquettejoe — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 19, 2019

NEWS: Both guards on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide are now in FBI custody, a law enforcement official said told @MarkMorales51 The guards will be in court later this afternoon to face charges that are expected to include falsifying records, the official said. — Kara Scannell (@KaraScannell) November 19, 2019

The FBI has been investigating Epstein’s death, though not because of persisting conspiracy theories that suggest Epstein did not hang himself, but rather died as the result of foul play. Federal prosecutors want to know why Epstein was removed from suicide watch and, subsequently, left alone, despite having attempted suicide by hanging just the week before. The FBI was also concerned that two prison guards, assigned to check on Epstein every half hour did not do so, though both guards recording checking on the accused sexual predator every 30 minutes in their official logs.

New York Magazine reported that both guards are said to have fallen asleep during their shifts, but that report has not yet been confirmed. More details are expected when the official charging document is filed with the Federal courts — and when the pair appears in court Tuesday afternoon for their arraignment.