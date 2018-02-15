Elementary Principal Announces He Is Transgender, Will Start Dressing as a Woman

A 52-year-old male elementary school principal has announced he is now transgender and will begin dressing as a woman at school.

Tom Daniels, principal of Stanley School in Swampscott, Massachusetts, said in a letter to the school community that was forwarded to the Boston Globe, “I am transgender. For me, that means I identify as both a male and female, and I plan to move toward presenting myself and identifying as female.”

Daniels says he will now be known as “Shannon,” a name common to both males and females, “perfectly denoting my fluid gender identity.”

He also indicated in his letter he prefers to have others use the pronouns “he,” “she” and “they” when referring to him. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The Department of Education has decided it will not investigate or interfere if transgender students complain they are barred from bathrooms that match their chosen gender, according to Buzzfeed News.

On Thursday, Buzzfeed asked Liz Hill, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, if restroom complaints from transgender students are not covered by a 1972 federal civil rights law called Title IX. Hill answered, “Yes, that’s what the law says,” adding on Friday, “Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity.”

Hill made it clear that some complaints by transgender students will indeed be investigated, but bathroom complaints will not be among them. She stated, “Where students, including transgender students, are penalized or harassed for failing to conform to sex-based stereotypes, that is sex discrimination prohibited by Title IX. In the case of bathrooms, however, long-standing regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX.”- READ MORE