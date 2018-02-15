Soros Spending Big Money Against Texas DA Who Opposes Sanctuary Cities

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is flooding yet another district attorney’s race with massive out-of-state donations.

Soros has already spent just under $70,000 backing a primary challenge to Bexar County District Attorney Nicholas LaHood, according to campaign finance documents reviewed by The Daily Caller. LaHood is a Democrat but opposes sanctuary cities and said he supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s crackdown on cities that defy federal immigration law.

Soros has been boosting LaHood’s challenger, attorney Joe Gonzales, through a political action committee (PAC), Texas Justice & Public Safety. The PAC’s spending included more than $30,000 on mailers attacking LaHood.

One of the mailers attacked LaHood as “bigoted,” “racist” and “Islamophobic” in both English and Spanish. LaHood fought back by displaying the mailer in one of his own campaign ads and accused Soros of trying to purchase his seat. – READ MORE

At least two U.K. newspapers have publicly called out George Soros as a foreign interloper with a “secret plot to thwart Brexit.”

“Butt out, Mr Soros. You can keep your tainted money,” said the Daily Mail.

The Daily Telegraph identified Soros on their front page as “the man who broke the bank of England.”

In response, Soros wrote in the Mail on Sunday that the “toxic, personal criticism” against him was unfounded.

“I consider Brexit a tragic mistake. … Brexit is a lose-lose proposition both for Britain and for Europe,” said Soros. “Politically, Europe without Britain will be weakened in its ability to defend and promote democratic values.”- READ MORE

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is pumping hundreds of thousands of dollars into a campaign looking to sabotage British voters’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union.

The U.K. Daily Telegraph first reported late Wednesday that Soros has delivered £400,000 ($560,000) to the anti-Brexit “Best for Britain” campaign via his Open Society Foundations.

He also hosted big-money donors at his London home as part of the group’s goal to raise support to nix the implementation of the Brexit referendum.

Best for Britain is currently led by Lord Mark Malloch-Brown — a fomer diplomat and U.N. deputy secretary-general — and is reportedly planning a massive ad campaign to push for a second referendum to make voters rethink the decision to leave the E.U. – READ MORE