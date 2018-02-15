Mark Meadows Makes It Clear That Paul Ryan Is On Thin Ice

House Freedom Caucus (HFC) Chairman Mark Meadows made it clear Wednesday that the House Republican Conference could need new leadership, accusing House Speaker Paul Ryan of dragging his feet on bringing an immigration vote to the floor.

“I can say it is the defining moment for this speaker. If he gets it wrong, it will have consequences for him, but it will also have consequences for the rest of the Republican Party,” Meadows said Wednesday.

Meadows’ comment comes only days after he first hit Ryan and House Republican leadership for failing to come through on the promise to whip and bring House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte’s immigration bill to the House floor in January. Ryan and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise promised to start whipping the Goodlatte bill Tuesday, which is expected to move forward in the chamber this week.

The HFC chair said earlier in the week that it was “critical” the House get “ahead and work” on an immigration bill before the Senate finalizes its own version, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said must come by the time members leave Washington to head back to their districts Friday. Senators started debating an immigration deal Tuesday, but have yet to reach to a final agreement. – READ MORE

More than half of a class of 8th graders on a class visit to Washington, D.C. refused to pose for a photo with Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan because they disagree with his policies.

Around 100 students from South Orange Middle School stood in a parking lot outside a Congressional office building in protest, as the rest of their classmates met the Speaker of the House, because, according to the group, they felt Ryan put party before country, a local New Jersey ABC affiliate reported.

“I’m just not going to do it,” one of the 8th graders texted his mother, also in the “Resistance.” “It’s being associated with a person who puts his party before his country.”

When told that having their photo taken wasn’t necessarily a sign of approval of Ryan’s political leanings, and that visiting Congress — and meeting with the Speaker of the House — was an honor, another student suggested they simply wanted nothing to do with the Republican leader. – READ MORE