Election panel complaint focuses on Castro release of Trump donor IDs

First he drew the ire of Twitter and Republican lawmakers when he released the names and employers of Trump donors in Texas; now Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, has been hit with an official Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint over the controversial action.

On Friday, conservative lawyer Dan Backer filed an FEC complaint alleging that Castro’s actions violated the Federal Election Campaign Act by encouraging harassment of the donors.

“By exposing Trump donors — and one of his own as well — to bullying and intimidation, Castro broke the law, and it’s high time we hold him accountable for his despicable, cowardly actions,” Backer said.

“No one was targeted or harassed in my post. You know that. All that info is routinely published.” — Rep. Joaquin Castro on Twitter

Also included in the alleged violation is a precedent set by a 1989 court case that grants regular citizens “practical obscurity,” even though their donations are a matter of public record. – READ MORE