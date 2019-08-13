CNN: Bernie Sanders Attack on Washington Post Is ‘Dangerous’ (VIDEO)

A CNN panel ripped Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) Tuesday for his “dangerous” suggestion that the Washington Post covers him unfairly because of influence from billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.

Sanders, a fierce critic of Amazon, told a New Hampshire audience on Monday that he believed he got negative coverage from the Post because it was owned by Bezos, who also owns Amazon. Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron fired back that Sanders’s “conspiracy theory” was bunk and Bezos in no way influenced the newspaper’s coverage.

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow pronounced herself “surprised” at Sanders’s language, and likened it to President Richard Nixon saying on tape that he didn’t want Postreporters at the White House.

“This is a very serious claim against the Washington Post, with no evidence, and it is echoing what the president says,” Harlow said. – READ MORE