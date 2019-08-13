David Crosby: ‘Trump Is Completely Under the Control of Russia’

Rocker David Crosby said in an op-ed published in the Daily Beast that President Donald Trump is “completely under the control of Russia” and suggested that the GOP intends to win again in 2020 with the help of the Kremlin.

Crosby wondered what the Russians “have” on Trump, rehashing the egregious and unfounded allegations outlined in the anti-Trump Steele dossier.

“It could be the alleged ‘pee tape,’ could be some truth to the whispers that Trump has been laundering Russian mob money for at least 20 years through his New York real estate deals, stashing illegal money in multimillion-dollar apartments and condos all over town. Could just be the fact he lied about working on a deal for Trump Tower Moscow while he was running to be President of the United States in 2016. ” Crosby wrote, adding that it could explain Trump’s supposed disloyalty to the United States.

“This could be why Trump is so completely under the control of Russia and so utterly disloyal to the United States,” he continued. “This could be why the Republican Party is blocking the passage of laws to protect our elections from outside influence, because that’s how they installed Trump, and that’s how they intend to win again in 2020.” – READ MORE