Liberals Celebrate Christmas with ‘I Am So Sick of White Guys’ Coloring Book

A Seattle man has published a coloring book attacking white men to soothe the soul of left-wingers, Democrats, and Black Lives Matter acolytes — just in time for Christmas.

“I Am So Sick of White Guys,” the new coloring book by author Jim Corbett, is, among other things, aimed at attacking “white privilege” and accusing President Donald Trump of being a puppet for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

Along with the Trump/Putin theme, Corbett included Ku Klux Klan rallies, attacks on white men for criticizing the NFL’s anti-American protests during the national anthem, and scenes celebrating the left’s attacks on free speech on college campuses.

The idea came from Corbett’s habit of losing his cool over television news reporting on the evils of white people. Corbett — himself a white man — soon began dreaming up his coloring book as a way to relieve the stress in his put-upon liberal life.

“It came completely out of me screaming at my TV, and the way the GOP is taking the country off in a totally different direction,” Corbett told the Journal News. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *