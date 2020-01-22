Eight House Republicans Join Trump’s Defense Team for Senate Impeachment Trial

There are eight Republicans from the House of Representatives who were tapped to join President Donald Trump’s defense team in the Senate impeachment trial.

“Honored to continue fighting on behalf of ,” Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), one of the lawmakers on the list, tweeted.

Collins is among seven others who will be defending Trump against the impeachment charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Trump administration announced on Monday that the other Congressional members include Reps. Mike Johnson (R-La.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), John Ratcliffe (R-Ill.), and Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.).

The White House press secretary wrote in the announcement:

“The President looks forward to their continued participation and is confident that the Members will help expeditiously end this brazen political vendetta on behalf of the American people.” – READ MORE