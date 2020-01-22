Greta Attacks U.S., Admonishes World Leaders: ‘I Said I Wanted You To Panic’

Left-wing climate activist Greta Thunberg decried the United States’ decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord despite leading the world in CO2 emissions reductions during a speech she gave on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“One year ago I came to Davos and told you that our house is on fire,” Thunberg said. “I said I wanted you to panic. I’ve been warned that telling people to panic about the climate crisis is a very dangerous thing to do. But don’t worry. It’s fine. Trust me, I’ve done this before and I can assure you it doesn’t lead to anything.”

Thunberg let the audience know that her demands were just that, demands, and that she was not asking world leaders to change, she was “telling” them to.

“And, for the record, when we children tell you to panic we’re not telling you to go on like before. We’re not telling you to rely on technologies that don’t even exist today at scale and that science says perhaps never will,” Thunberg said. “We are not telling you to keep talking about reaching ‘net zero emissions’ or ‘carbon neutrality’ by cheating and fiddling around with numbers. We are not telling you to ‘offset your emissions’ by just paying someone else to plant trees in places like Africa while at the same time forests like the Amazon are being slaughtered at an infinitely higher rate.” – READ MORE