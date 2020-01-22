Schiff Says the House Should Decide How Long Impeachment Managers Get to Make Their Case

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) unveiled his proposed rules governing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Democrats decried the resolution as one that would hide information from the American public.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) — one of the impeachment managers — said the House should decide how long lawmakers have to argue the case for impeachment — not the Senate.

Just asked Schiff if they actually need 24 hours to make case or if they’ll go through night, and he said: “That will be a decision that the house should make, not that the senators should prescribe to go late into the evening. Look there is a wealth of evidence to present here” pic.twitter.com/gmD3a6IWJT — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 21, 2020

"We should have the opportunity to present the case as the House chooses to present its case. Not to go late into the evening when Senator McConnell evidently hopes the public may not be watching. And so we'll make decisions about how long our case should go within the rules that are prescribed."