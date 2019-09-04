Edgy Beto Now Selling F-Bomb T-Shirts, Fundraising Off of Shooting Victims

Beto O’Rourke, trying desperately to shed his beta male persona, dropped an expletive-laced response on CNN to a mass shooting near Odessa, Texas, and is now raising funds off of the incident.

O’Rourke originally dropped an f-bomb when giving details of the shooting to a crowd in Fairfax Station, Virginia. Details which he readily admitted he didn’t have, though that wasn’t about to stop him from politicizing the shooting.

New in the store… 100% of the proceeds will benefit @MomsDemand and @AMarch4OurLives. This is fucked up. We can change it. https://t.co/PFRWFCypAl pic.twitter.com/Us1V4mz1cf — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) September 1, 2019

“Not sure how many gunmen, not sure how many people have been shot, don’t know how many people have been killed, the conditions of those who have survived,” he said. “Don’t know what the motivation is, do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them.”

“But we do know, this is f***ed up.”

The comment elicited applause and laughter, distasteful to say the least. – READ MORE