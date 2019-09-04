Buttigieg Proposes Major Changes to Defense Department in His Battle Against Climate Change

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg unveiled his climate change plan, which involves making some changes to the Department of Defense.

The Democratic primary candidate made his plea on what he views as a climate “crisis,” as he laid out how he hopes to “beat the odds on climate change and a healthier and more prosperous future before all was lost.”

“With climate catastrophe on the horizon, we’ve reached a now-or-never moment in our history. To meet this crisis, we must channel all of our energies into a national project — one that draws on the resources of every American, from big cities to rural communities, and seizes the tremendous opportunity of a new era of climate action. As big as this crisis is, our ideas and aspirations are big enough to meet it. When I’m president, we will.”

One aspect of his climate plan involves adding a “Climate Watch Floor” to the Department of Defense.

In order to “integrate climate management into every aspect of our national security planning,” Buttigieg wants to “place a senior climate security adviser on the Secretary of Defense’s staff and create a Climate Watch Floor to monitor climate-related risks.” – READ MORE