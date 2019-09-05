Kamala laments paper straws: ‘If you don’t gulp it down immediately, it starts to bend’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Kamala Harris is on board with banning plastic straws in America in the name of saving the planet, but she made it clear at CNN’s climate town hall that she’s no fan of the limp and wimpy alternative.

CNN moderator Erin Burnett asked Harris whether she would support a national ban on all plastic straws as part of a strategy to eliminate single-use plastics. The former attorney general of California said she would impose a ban, despite the annoyances that come with paper replacements.

“I think we should,” Harris said of a national straw ban.

“I mean, look, I’m going to be honest, it’s really difficult to drink out of a paper straw,” she added. “Like, if you don’t gulp it down immediately, it starts to bend and the little thing catches it and, you know … – READ MORE