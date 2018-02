Eagles Fan Kellyanne Conway Will Invite Veterans in Place of Players Who Boycott Super Bowl WH Trip

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told a Philadelphia radio host that she’ll invite veterans to fill the spots of any NFL players who boycott a post-Super Bowl White House visit.

Each year, the winning Super Bowl team is invited to the White House to visit with the president. Ahead of Sunday’s game, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long said that if his team wins, he won’t be visiting Washington, D.C.

However, it didn’t seem to bother Conway, and she already knows who she’ll pick to replace them.

“That’s OK. I’ll invite a couple more veterans that are Eagles fans,” she told host Chris Stigall. “No problem.” – READ MORE

On Super Bowl, Sunday, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway shared that her family only kneels when it’s time to pray.

During an interview with Fox News in Minneapolis, Conway donned her Philadelphia Eagles beanie and discussed the national anthem controversy that’s clouded the NFL.

Her boss, President Donald Trump, has been an outspoken critic of players who kneel for the national anthem. Conway said similarly to any other American, Trump can “stand up for the flag and express that.” – READ MORE

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. Marine Corps will air an ad during the Super Bowl, using an online-only spot Sunday to target a young, tough, tech-savvy audience for potential recruits looking for a challenge.

The high-powered, battle-heavy, 30-second ad shows Marines deploying from ships in amphibious vehicles, dropping bombs from aircraft and hurling a shoulder-launched drone into the air.

“It’s not just the ships, the armor or the aircraft. It’s something more. It’s the will to fight and determination to win found inside each and every Marine that answers a nation’s call,” the announcer says, as the camera follows a squad of Marines storming off helicopters into a mock firefight while explosions erupt around them.

The goal, said Maj. Gen. Paul Kennedy, head of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, is to reach young men and women who have faced and conquered challenges in their life, probably played physical sports such as wrestling or rugby, and have a bit of that fighting spirit.

Network television viewers of the game won’t see the Marine spot. But those watching through online streaming services — which charge a fraction of the advertising price — will see it twice. – READ MORE