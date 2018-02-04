True Pundit

Sports TV

SUPER BOWL: Savage Eagles Fans Already Tearing City Apart (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

In the wildest shootout in Super Bowl history, unheralded Nick Foles outdueled legendary Tom Brady to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Now Philly fans have absolutely lost it and are poised to burn the city down tonight. Live updates below.

12:45 am ET –

12:15 am ET –

(1/5/17) 12:00 am ET –

11:45 pm ET –

11:30 pm ET –

11:15 pm ET –

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: