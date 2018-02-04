SUPER BOWL: Savage Eagles Fans Already Tearing City Apart (VIDEO)

In the wildest shootout in Super Bowl history, unheralded Nick Foles outdueled legendary Tom Brady to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Now Philly fans have absolutely lost it and are poised to burn the city down tonight. Live updates below.

12:45 am ET –

12:15 am ET –

This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Huge contingent of PA State Police riot squads arrive at Broad and Race pic.twitter.com/3drZfAwxBt — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) February 5, 2018

Hope Jake Reiner told his mother he loved her before he left the house tonight pic.twitter.com/l2rf846Oro — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018

Throwing bottles at police at Broad and Market. Calling in SWAT teams. #phillypolicescanner — Michelle Biloon (@biloon) February 5, 2018

(1/5/17) 12:00 am ET –

One small slice of tonight’s Philadelphia police scanner: pic.twitter.com/88TKDBxjha — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

No one fears death anymore pic.twitter.com/o9TnClyn4r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

11:45 pm ET –

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to all traffic signals and poles in Pennsylvania tonight pic.twitter.com/uRlHUw68oG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

We have our first of many casualties of the night pic.twitter.com/8rFcTPK1IU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

People are running through the streets with fragments of the Ritz-Carlton awning — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) February 5, 2018

i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt — paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018

11:30 pm ET –

Philly Police are requesting backup from Homeland Security per scanner. #gobirds! #FlyEagleaFly — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 5, 2018

Burning an xmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “fuck Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/rHFeOxHi5X — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 5, 2018

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

They just flipped somebody car over 😂😂😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/2r4CaE977H — webb (@WutWeTalkinBout) February 5, 2018

Lol people are climbing moving cop cars that are trying to make a path through the crowd #SBLII — Siri (@Siriuslyman) February 5, 2018

A car has been flipped at 15th and Walnut #FlyEagleaFly — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 5, 2018

What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

They lit a Christmas tree on fire at the corner of Broad and South. I don’t know why I find this so funny. — Amanda Wohlfelder (@aaamanda) February 5, 2018

0% chance this kid makes it to morning pic.twitter.com/cX6TRNobFY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

11:15 pm ET –

Living in north philly is terrifying right now…SWAT team, Fires, 3 front and 1 rear windshield smashed, 4 chairs, 1 tent thrown, fireworks and gunshots, countless tops of cars caved in (SO FAR). But hey, Go Birds am I right?!? 💚 — The Real Slim Katie (@KatieR318) February 5, 2018

YOOO PHILLYS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/APy4A9qyGl — MattyDoggo (@MattytheDoggo) February 5, 2018

Pretty sure the police scanner said they estimate 10,000 people marching down broad street. — Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) February 5, 2018

Fans flood to broad and shunk pic.twitter.com/LNFWaBiKvR — Tom MacDonald–WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) February 5, 2018

These people hauling away a stolen traffic cone in front of Wawa during the Super Bowl riot is SO unapologetically Philadelphian that it hurts pic.twitter.com/ZRduqtNYnm — Makiki Reuvers (@makiki_reuvers) February 5, 2018