Sports TV
SUPER BOWL: Savage Eagles Fans Already Tearing City Apart (VIDEO)
In the wildest shootout in Super Bowl history, unheralded Nick Foles outdueled legendary Tom Brady to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.
Now Philly fans have absolutely lost it and are poised to burn the city down tonight. Live updates below.
12:45 am ET –
Our guy @_rone nearly died pic.twitter.com/4D7L87xuJX
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
Celebration by City Hall! #FlyEaglesFly @Eagles @BarstoolJordie @barstoolsports @SmittyBarstool #SuperBowl Champs!!! pic.twitter.com/Wysp15PoFJ
— [RAPH]AEL (@MyNameIsRaph) February 5, 2018
Celebrations around City Hall starting to take a turn…@FOX29philly @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/R6yyN3ltaJ
— David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) February 5, 2018
12:15 am ET –
This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
Huge contingent of PA State Police riot squads arrive at Broad and Race pic.twitter.com/3drZfAwxBt
— Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) February 5, 2018
Hope Jake Reiner told his mother he loved her before he left the house tonight pic.twitter.com/l2rf846Oro
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
The Ritz canopy has collapsed pic.twitter.com/9LBolLtIPY
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 5, 2018
Throwing bottles at police at Broad and Market. Calling in SWAT teams. #phillypolicescanner
— Michelle Biloon (@biloon) February 5, 2018
(1/5/17) 12:00 am ET –
#RIP to this awning pic.twitter.com/eki786x7Oe
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
One small slice of tonight’s Philadelphia police scanner: pic.twitter.com/88TKDBxjha
— Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018
This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
No one fears death anymore pic.twitter.com/o9TnClyn4r
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
11:45 pm ET –
Nowhere in the Toyota Prius owners manual does it say it can withstand a Philly celebration pic.twitter.com/3gh5K0WoV5
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
#SBLII RITZ CARLTON SKY DIVING pic.twitter.com/6F9P8MyXFD
— Saint Lai (@a6dulai) February 5, 2018
Thoughts and prayers to all traffic signals and poles in Pennsylvania tonight pic.twitter.com/uRlHUw68oG
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
… and he’s dead pic.twitter.com/nyHOmc13gE
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
We have our first of many casualties of the night pic.twitter.com/8rFcTPK1IU
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
i just watched three people jump off the ritz on broad street i love this city pic.twitter.com/VD3cEbBcBt
— paprika (@ejpalandro) February 5, 2018
People are running through the streets with fragments of the Ritz-Carlton awning
— Ben Livingston (@bliv94) February 5, 2018
11:30 pm ET –
Philly Police are requesting backup from Homeland Security per scanner. #gobirds! #FlyEagleaFly
— Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 5, 2018
Burning an xmas tree in the middle of broad street chanting “fuck Tom Brady” pic.twitter.com/rHFeOxHi5X
— Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) February 5, 2018
It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
They just flipped somebody car over 😂😂😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/2r4CaE977H
— webb (@WutWeTalkinBout) February 5, 2018
Lol people are climbing moving cop cars that are trying to make a path through the crowd #SBLII
— Siri (@Siriuslyman) February 5, 2018
A car has been flipped at 15th and Walnut #FlyEagleaFly
— Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 5, 2018
What would’ve happened if they lost? pic.twitter.com/iJCJVKDn6L
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
They lit a Christmas tree on fire at the corner of Broad and South. I don’t know why I find this so funny.
— Amanda Wohlfelder (@aaamanda) February 5, 2018
Purge: Philadelphia (2018) pic.twitter.com/2wpEJruPZI
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
0% chance this kid makes it to morning pic.twitter.com/cX6TRNobFY
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
11:15 pm ET –
Now: Gate climbers on City Hall @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/W4dN2UI0Lv
— Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) February 5, 2018
#FlyEaglesFly Temple University on Fire already #Philly #SB52 pic.twitter.com/C580EDjSwF
— @OwlsNeverSleep (@MACK_aroni) February 5, 2018
BURNING PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/JtDSJiWlF3
— John Favero (@JohnFavere) February 5, 2018
Living in north philly is terrifying right now…SWAT team, Fires, 3 front and 1 rear windshield smashed, 4 chairs, 1 tent thrown, fireworks and gunshots, countless tops of cars caved in (SO FAR). But hey, Go Birds am I right?!? 💚
— The Real Slim Katie (@KatieR318) February 5, 2018
YOOO PHILLYS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/APy4A9qyGl
— MattyDoggo (@MattytheDoggo) February 5, 2018
PANDEMONIUM ON SOUTH BROAD @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/PA6XiN9q9Z
— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) February 5, 2018
Pretty sure the police scanner said they estimate 10,000 people marching down broad street.
— Peter Mullinax (@wxmvpete) February 5, 2018
Broad and Walnut. Pole climbers already. @nbcphiladelphia #wewonit pic.twitter.com/NFYZPyhcTc
— Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) February 5, 2018
Fans flood to broad and shunk pic.twitter.com/LNFWaBiKvR
— Tom MacDonald–WHYY (@TMacDonaldWHYY) February 5, 2018
These people hauling away a stolen traffic cone in front of Wawa during the Super Bowl riot is SO unapologetically Philadelphian that it hurts pic.twitter.com/ZRduqtNYnm
— Makiki Reuvers (@makiki_reuvers) February 5, 2018
