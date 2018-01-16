LAPD Breaks Up NBA Locker Room Melee; Three Players Tried to Hunt Down Opposing Player After Game

The Los Angeles Police Department had to intervene Monday night to prevent an all-out melee between two NBA teams in their locker room areas, according to police and news sources,

Per SBNATION:

Tempers flared at the end of the Rockets–Clippers game and, according ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, those tempers extended into the locker room. James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into the Clippers’ locker room looking for Austin Rivers, who was jawing with Ariza during the final moments of the fourth quarter.

There was a fight outside the #Rockets and #Clippers locker room following the game. Security everywhere. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) January 16, 2018

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

There is a fight in the Rockets locker room. Security guards called for extra security to run inside. — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 16, 2018

Houston Rockets players came into the Clippers locker room, entering through a hallway that connects both teams — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 16, 2018

LAPD was called into the locker room area. Now hearing Chris Paul stayed out of it, 3 Rockets players were going after Austin Rivers. — Ashley Brewer (@abc7ashley) January 16, 2018

