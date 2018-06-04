WATCH: Judge Jeanine ‘Stunned’ and ‘Confused’ by Trey Gowdy’s Trump Spy Statement

In an interview Tuesday night with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, Gowdy not only said the FBI had done nothing wrong when investigating Donald Trump’s campaign, he said the probe had “nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

But Pirro wasn’t buying that. She said she considers Gowdy a personal “hero,” but said he’s dead wrong on this one, and she brought on three prominent House Republicans to back her up.

Not one of them thought the FBI and the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama had behaved honestly during the 2016 race, and not one was shy about letting Pirro – and the rest of America – know it.

Mark Meadows, the South Carolina rep. who chairs the conservative Freedom Caucus, told Pirro the Obama Justice Department’s behavior during the campaign was unprecedented, and wouldn’t be acceptable in any context. – READ MORE

