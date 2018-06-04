James Woods Buries Pelosi After She Complains About Trump’s Booming Economy

Pelosi, you may have heard, attacked the positive May jobs report that showed 3.8 percent unemployment, an 18-year low, and record low black unemployment of 5.9 percent.

Businesses added 223,000 jobs, well more than 159,000 in April. But, according to an unintentionally hilarious statement from Pelosi, President Donald Trump’s policies have undermined all of that economic progress — even though most of the problems she cited were generated by the Democrats.

“May’s jobs report shows that strong employment numbers mean little to the families hit with soaring new costs under the Republicans’ watch,” Pelosi said in the statement.

#Pelosi is terrified that Americans are working again, of course. The entire #Democrat strategy is based on welfare, illegal immigration, and taxing those who work and create. Misery and poverty are the recruiting engine of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/zOmzGJlZAY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2018

“Republicans’ cruel, cynical health care sabotage campaign is already spiking families’ premiums by double digits and pushing millions off their coverage, according to the nonpartisan CBO,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

