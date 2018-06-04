True Pundit

Don’t Mess With Rudy: Guiliani Threatens To Go to Court if Mueller Subpoenas Trump

If Robert Mueller wants to subpoena the president for his special counsel investigation, he’s going to have to go to court — and face off with Rudy Giuliani.

In an interview Saturday with ABC News, Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, said he would fight any subpoena issued to the president.

“If Mueller tries to subpoena us, we’re going to court,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani’s remarks came as a 20-page memo sent to the Mueller team was revealed by The New York Times on Saturday.

In it, Trump’s lawyers argue that the president couldn’t, by definition, obstruct justice in the firing of James Comey.

“It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired,” the memo read.- READ MORE

