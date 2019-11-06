ABC Issues ‘Cover Your Ass, Lawyer-Speak’ Response To Bombshell Epstein Coverup Claims

ABC News has responded to the Veritas video, saying “at the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and a 6-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

Robach added in a statement “I was caught in a private moment of frustration,” and was “upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence.” (Somehow the Miami Herald got the job done, however.)

O’Keefe suggests this is a ‘cover your ass, lawyer-speak response.’ – READ MORE

