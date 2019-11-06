ABC Issues ‘Cover Your Ass, Lawyer-Speak’ Response To Bombshell Epstein Coverup Claims

ABC News has responded to the Veritas video, saying “at the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story. Ever since we’ve had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and a 6-part podcast that will air in the new year.”

BREAKING: “Do I think he(Epstein) was killed? 100% I do…He made his whole living blackmailing people. There were a lot of men on those planes. A lot of men who visited that island. A lot of powerful men who came into that apartment.” – @abcnews anchor @arobach #EpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/EmFdTGGcPs — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

It’s a good thing the news director for ABC wasn’t a friend or former employee of the Clintons or this statement would look like total horse shit. https://t.co/TY8RUddnaE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2019

Robach added in a statement “I was caught in a private moment of frustration,” and was “upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence.” (Somehow the Miami Herald got the job done, however.)

