Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson calls Army tank named after him ‘sexy’ and an ‘honor,’ sparks backlash

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his strength — in action flicks on the big screen, in the wrestling ring and beyond.

So, it’s no surprise his name surfaced when the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss pondered what to name one of their tanks.

“‘If you smell what America’s Tank Division is cooking!'” the 1st Armored Division wrote last week in a tweet. “Shoutout to the #IronSoldiers assigned to the @Blackhawk_SQDN for naming one of their tanks in homage to the @TheRock. Hopefully the ‘People’s Champ’ will see it and give you guys a shoutout and a retweet! #TuesdayThoughts”

The 46-year-old confirmed on Friday that the Blackhawk Squadron decided to name an armored vehicle after him.

“I’m sending a salute of respect & gratitude to the Blackhawk Squadron 🇺🇸 1st Armored Division for the honor of naming their tank (the most advanced in the world) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” the star captioned an Instagram post of the tank. “Heavy duty, bad a–, sexy AF and built to take care of business 😉 — but most importantly, thank you all for your service. Grateful to the bone.”

The image has received more than 2 million likes as of Monday afternoon. Thousands of people commented on the post. Many congratulated the actor and said the 1st Armored Division made a “great choice.” However, there were also many fans who were unhappy with Johnson’s praise of the Army tank.

“Well I really like you as a person and everything but what is a tank meant for? If it is to take the lives of human beings and others then it is not admirable… I hope it won’t be used… May God bless you all ❤️ Peace and Love,” one Instagram user replied.

"That's not something to be very proud of because it'll be your name on that tank that'll kill innocent people," another claimed.