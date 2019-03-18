New Zealand gun owners begin voluntarily surrendering their weapons to authorities in wake of Christchurch massacre

Many New Zealand gun owners have voluntarily surrendered their semi-automatic rifles to police following Friday’s terror attack at two mosques in Christchurch, Newsweek reported.
Some have taken to social media to encourage others to follow their move.
“Until today, I was one of the New Zealanders who owned a semi-automatic rifle,” farmer John Hart tweeted. “On the farm they are a useful tool in some circumstances, but my convenience doesn’t outweigh the risk of misuse.
“We don’t need these in our country. We have [to] make sure it’s #NeverAgain.”
Hart also attached to his tweet a photo of the arms surrender form that called for the destruction of his rifle, magazine, and a box of ammunition.