Omar fires back at Trump: ‘You can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at President Trump on Sunday for retweeting an article suggesting that Minnesota Democrats are trying to remove her from Congress.

“I am sorry Mr. @realDonaldTrump. I am for real, you can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress!” Omar tweeted, apparently referencing the Outkast song “Ms. Jackson.”

I am sorry Mr. @realDonaldTrump 🎶



I am for real, you can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress! pic.twitter.com/EX1KNeUPiA — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2019

The article Trump retweeted referenced a report from The Hill that said some Minnesota Democrats are taking initial steps to recruit a candidate to run against Omar in next year’s primary election.

Those lawmakers are reportedly angered by comments from Omar that some have deemed anti-Semitic. – READ MORE

