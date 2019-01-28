Duke official steps down after leaked email shows her telling students not to speak Chinese

A Duke University official has stepped down from her post after leaked emails showed her asking students to refrain from speaking Chinese on campus.

Megan Neely, director of graduate studies for a Duke University School of Medicine department, urged students to “commit to using English 100% of the time.”

The university’s campus newspaper, The Chronicle, confirmed with school officials the authenticity of the emails with the dean of the medical school.

In the emails, Neely claimed that two faculty members approached her asking for help identifying the Chinese-speaking students so they could remember them if they ever applied for internships, according to the Chronicle.

“They were disappointed that these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand,” she said in one of the leaked emails.

Neely then urged students to be aware of the "unintended consequences" if they did not speak English in professional settings or on campus.