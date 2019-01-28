‘This only harms others’: Kevin McCarthy suggests not paying Congress during a shutdown

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said he would support docking pay for members of Congress as one way to head off future government shutdowns.

“You want to know how you’ll never have a shutdown again? Let’s not pay the members of Congress and Senate – that’s the bill I would put in,” Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Because this only harms others.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries said on the program that Mr. McCarthy is a good man but that the idea sounded like a gimmick.

“The most important thing is making sure we never hold hostage hard-working public servants,” said Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat. – READ MORE