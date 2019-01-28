Elizabeth Warren takes aim at Redskins owner Daniel Snyder

Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim at Redskins owner Daniel Snyder on Saturday — using Snyder’s recent $100 million purchase of a “superyacht” as evidence to support her suggested “ultra-millionaire” tax.

The Massachusetts senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate tweeted Snyder could afford to pay for her plan for the “millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt.”

The Guardian first reported Snyder purchased the 305-foot ship that includes a certified Imax theater, believed to be the first ever on a superyacht.

This billionaire NFL owner just paid $100M for a "superyacht" with its own iMax theater. I'm pretty sure he can pay my new #UltraMillionaireTax to help the millions of yacht-less Americans struggling with student loan debt. https://t.co/Gk4ifAkxdT — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 26, 2019