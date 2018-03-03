Drunk man paid $1,600 for a 300-mile Uber ride to the wrong home

Using Uber’s ride-hailing service to get home after a long night of drinking is definitely the responsible thing to do. Everyone on the road is at risk when people who have had too much to drink get behind the wheel and drive. But there are also potential negative consequences if you Uber when you’re too drunk. And that goes double if you’re not in your hometown. Before you go out to party with your friends, make sure you have a local place to stay. The alternative is running the risk of ending up like Philadelphia resident Kenny Bachman, who’s stuck with a $1,635.93 Uber bill for a 300+ mile ride home. It was a ride to the wrong home, but a ride home nevertheless.

Bachman ordered himself an Uber after a night of drinking. As we said, this is definitely the way to go. He instructed the app to take him to his home in Philadelphia, but that’s not actually where he wanted to go. He was in Morgantown, West Virginia at the time, more than 300 miles away from his house. The Uber driver, meanwhile, did what he thought he was supposed to.

“I just woke up,” Bachman told NJ. com. “And I’m thinking, ‘Why the f— am I in the car next to some random-ass dude I don’t even know?”

He woke up about two hours into the trip, and the driver told him they were on their way to New Jersey. Rather than get out of the car or turn around, he just went with it. “What am I, just going to get dropped off on the side of the road?” Bachman said.

As for the fare, it quickly added up to more than $1,600. “Afterwards I had it fully sink in,” Bachman said. “Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like ‘Alright, this is insane, that’s just crazy.’” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *