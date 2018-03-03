Scientists discover penguin ‘super-colony’ so large you can see it from space

Keep tabs on various animal species can often be quite difficult for researchers. Sometimes the creatures are predictable, while other times they can pop up in the most unexpected places. That appears to be the case with a newly-discovered super-colony of Adélie penguins which, thanks to the incredible size of the group, was actually spotted from space. A paper on the discovery was published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.

While the birds are a staple of the Antarctic Peninsula, researchers believed that their total population has been dipping in recent years. The finding of over 1.5 million of the animals in a previously-unknown colony in an area called the Danger Islands is helping to change that.

Researchers saw the first hints of the penguin population back in 2014 after scouring some NASA images gathered via the Landsat satellite program. The animals themselves weren’t clearly visible in the medium-resolution images produced by the satellite, but their poop caught the eye of scientists searching for penguin activity. The incredible amount of guano generated by the huge horde of birds was enough evidence to warrant further examination of the area, which lies off the northern tip of the peninsula.

Using drones to further survey the region, the team discovered over 750,000 pairs of the penguins all living in the same remote area. This was a particularly interesting discovery because the Danger Islands weren’t previously thought to be home to any significant population of sea birds – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *