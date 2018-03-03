WATCH: Sen. Orrin Hatch Literally Tells Obamacare Supporters They Are ‘Stupidest, Dumbass People’

Sitting U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) was uncensored about his feelings on Obamacare supporters during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute on Thursday.

“We also, finally, did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called ‘Obamacare.’ Now, if you didn’t catch on, I was being very sarcastic,” Hatch said. “That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I’ve ever seen.”

He probably wouldn’t have raised too many eyebrows if he stopped there. But Hatch went on to address any supporters of the controversial health care program known as Obamacare.

“Now, some of you may have loved it. If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met,” he added. “And there are a lot of ’em up on Capitol Hill from time.” – READ MORE

