Drunk “Dreamer” Kills Toddler After Striking Ambulance

“Americans are dreamers too,” President Donald Trump pointed out during his State of the Union address. Democrats refused to applaud that line… but now the dreams of a Virginia family have been shattered into a thousand pieces after an illegal alien killed a 3-year-old boy.

Over the weekend, an ambulance carrying a young toddler and his mother was struck by a car driven by Jose Duran Romero, a 27-year-old alien from El Salvador who was in the country illegally.

According to Fox News, Romero was incredibly drunk when he collided with the ambulance. Even two hours after the crash, his blood-alcohol level was 0.19 percent on a breathalyzer, which is over twice the legal limit.

He would have been illegally driving regardless of his intoxication level. It turns out that in addition to ignoring immigration and drunk driving laws, Jose Romero wasn’t even licensed to drive.

“A witness described what Romero looked like to police after the crash. He had ‘bloodshot, glassy eyes,’ ‘slurred speech’ and looked ‘grossly impaired,’” reported KGHP News. “Court documents also show Romero has never had a driver’s license.”- READ MORE

