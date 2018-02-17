WATCH: Trey Gowdy Eviscerates Dems on Gun Control, “Show Me a Law That Will Prevent the Next Mass Killing”

True Pundit

As surely as night follows day, a crime like the mass killing in Florida on Wednesday brings out the liberal opportunists.

In the case of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, though, they didn’t even wait for nightfall, as the unseemly calls on social media for more gun control started literally within minutes of the news breaking.

But in an interview Thursday morning with Fox News host Bill Hemmer, South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy had one statement that should stop the gun grabbers in their tracks.

“If you can show me a law that will prevent the next mass killing, go ahead and sign me up for it,” he said. – READ MORE

Exactly.
