Drug Protections to Ease in USMCA Trade Deal: Mexico Official

Protections for biologic drugs will be reduced “drastically” in a new North American trade deal, a senior Mexican official said on Wednesday, in what would be a significant setback for major U.S. pharmaceutical companies.

In a column for Mexican newspaper El Universal, deputy foreign minister Jesus Seade said “very high protection” for the drugs will be “eased drastically” in changes under discussion for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

U.S. Democratic lawmakers have described as a “giveaway” a provision under USMCA that would grant 10 years of data exclusivity for makers of biologic medicines, arguing that it will lead to higher prices for consumers.

Seade, Mexico’s chief negotiator for the USMCA, is currently in Washington for more talks on the deal, which was agreed in 2018 and approved by the Mexican Senate earlier this year.

Ratification in the United States has been held up by Democratic lawmakers seeking changes to the accord, including cutting such protections for the pharmaceutical industry. – READ MORE