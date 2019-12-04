“Where Are They Lisa?”: Trump Blasts Former FBI ‘Lovebird’ Over Scrubbed Texts After Puff-Piece Interview

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

With a week to go before the long-awaited DOJ Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s conduct surrounding the 2016 election, former agency lawyer Lisa Page would like everyone to know that she’s the real victim.

Speaking with the Daily Beast‘s Molly Jong-Fast, who challenged her on exactly nothing (such as whether she altered Mike Flynn’s 302 form, or what the ‘insurance policy‘ was, or if she coordinated with the Washington Post on a “media leak strategy”), Page insists that her hatred of Trump never influenced her work investigating him, and that while she prefers to live in obscurity – she was compelled to tell her side of the story after President Trump mocked her with a fake orgasm routine at a rally last month – and not because of IG Michael Horowitz’s FISA report due on December 9th. – READ MORE