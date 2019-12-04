North Korea warns US will choose its ‘Christmas gift’ if Trump fails to meet looming nuclear deadline

The North Korean foreign ministry said on Tuesday that Washington would decide what “Christmas gift” it would receive if the United States fails to change its “hostile policies” on denuclearization before the end of the year, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Ri Thae Song, North Korea’s vice minister of foreign affairs in charge of relations with the United States, warned of an approaching end-of-year deadline, saying that President Trump’s recent calls for more talks is “nothing but a foolish trick hatched to keep the DPRK bound to dialogue and use it in favor of the political situation and election in the U.S.,” Reuters reported.

X

Possible gifts: A. Satellite launch

B. Outright ICBM test

C. SLBM test far from Korean Peninsula

D. Nuclear test

E. Siphoning funds from President Trump’s re-election campaign and affiliated Super PACs (Well OK maybe not this) — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) December 3, 2019

He referred to North Korea by the initials of its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The DPRK has done its utmost with maximum perseverance not to backtrack from the important steps it has taken on its own initiative,” Ri said in his statement. “What is left to be done now is the U.S. option and it is entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get.”

North Korea has been ramping up missile tests and other military demonstrations in recent months in an apparent pressure tactic over the talks. Negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim Jong-un and Trump in Vietnam which broke down after the U.S. rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. – READ MORE