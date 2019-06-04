Drinking coffee, even 25 cups a day, not bad for your heart, new study says

A new study published Monday states that coffee isn’t as bad for the human heart as previously thought.

Researchers with the William Harvey Research Institute at Queen Mary University of London said they debunked previous studies that claimed drinking coffee — even up to 25 cups a day — would stiffen arteries.

“Despite the huge popularity of coffee worldwide, different reports could put people off from enjoying it. Whilst we can’t prove a causal link in this study, our research indicates coffee isn’t as bad for the arteries as previous studies would suggest,” Dr. Kenneth Fung, who led the data analysis for the research, said.

Analyzing more than 8,000 people in the United Kingdom, the study divided people into three groups depending on their coffee consumption. Fung said that while the study did include people who drank up to 25 cups per day, the average amount of coffee participants drank was five cups per day.

"We would like to study these people more closely in our future work so that we can help to advise safe limits," he said of those who drank the latter.


