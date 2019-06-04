Dirty Cop Robert Mueller Selectively Edited Trump Lawyer Voice Mail

The Mueller Report (which debunked the media’s Russia Collusion Hoax and cleared Trump of obstruction) contains a transcript of a voicemail left by an attorney for Donald Trump to an attorney for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, that is selectively edited to look incriminating.

This is a November 2017 voice mail message left by Trump’s attorney John Dowd for Flynn’s attorney, Rob Kelner:

I understand your situation, but let me see if I can’t state it in starker terms. . . . [I]t wouldn’t surprise me if you’ve gone on to make a deal with … the government. … [I]f . .. there’s information that implicates the President, then we’ve got a national security issue, . . . so, you know, . . . we need some kind of heads up. Um, just for the sake of protecting all our interests if we can …. [R]emember what we’ve always said about the ‘ President and his feelings toward Flynn and, that still remains ….

But now you can read the full text of the message, which the Dirty Cops did not want you to see :

Hey, Rob, uhm, this is John again. Uh, maybe, I-I-I-‘m-I’m sympathetic; I understand your situation, but let me see if I can’t … state it in … starker terms. If you have … and it wouldn’t surprise me if you’ve gone on to make a deal with, and, uh, work with the government, uh … I understand that you can’t join the joint defense; so that’s one thing. If, on the other hand, we have, there’s information that … implicates the President, then we’ve got a national security issue, or maybe a national security issue, I don’t know … some issue, we got to-we got to deal with, not only for the President, but for the country. So … uh … you know, then-then, you know, we need some kind of heads up. Um, just for the sake of … protecting all our interests, if we can, without you having to give up any … confidential information. So, uhm, and if it’s the former, then, you know, remember what we’ve always said about the President and his feelings toward Flynn and, that still remains, but — Well, in any event, uhm, let me know, and, uh, I appreciate your listening and taking the time. Thanks, Pal.

You see what Mueller did there? You see what he deliberately left out?

His transcript leaves the impression that Dowd is doing something inappropriate, is going behind everyone's back looking to get information, even after the door closed on cooperation due to Flynn's decision to make a deal with the special counsel.