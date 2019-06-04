Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson arrested for conduct during Parkland massacre

Former-Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson has been arrested and charged in connection with his failure to try to stop the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced in a press release on Tuesday that Peterson had been arrested and charged with seven counts of neglect of a child, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury. All counts were related to the Parkland massacre.

In a statement, FDLE comminsioner Rick Swearingen said “[t]he FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others.” He added “[t]here can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

The FDLE said that Peterson’s case would be handled by Assistant State Attorney Tim Donnelly. – READ MORE