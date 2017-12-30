Politics Security World
WATCH: Trump Trolls Bill Clinton With Video On North Korea
I've been saying it for a long, long time. #NoKo pic.twitter.com/LQl7tGhMdO
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017
President Donald Trump took a shot at former-president Bill Clinton on Thursday with a video that he tweeted out to his 44 million followers showing that he warned about the dangers of North Korea acquiring nuclear weapons only a few years after Bill Clinton praised his own deal with the North Koreans.
The video starts off with then-President Clinton announcing his deal with the North Koreans in 1994 — a deal that he claimed would be good for America and would prevent North Korea from obtaining nuclear weapons. The video clip then transitions to a segment from 1999 when Trump was on NBC’s “Meet The Press” and said the U.S. needed to take immediate action. – READ MORE
