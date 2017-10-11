True Pundit

Drexel Puts Tenured ‘White Genocide’ Prof On Leave After He Blamed Vegas Massacre On White People

Drexel University put a tenured professor on leave after he blamed the Las Vegas massacre on white people, the professor revealed Tuesday.

George Ciccariello-Maher, a tenured politics professor at Drexel, announced the university had placed him on administrative leave, following comments on the Las Vegas massacre, in an op-ed for The Washington Post

“It’s the white supremacist patriarchy, stupid,” the professor tweeted, rationalizing the massacre’s occurrence. “But liberals will drown out all discourse with a deafening chorus screeching ‘gun control.’” – READ MORE

