REPORT: Trump May Visit The DMZ On His Trip To Korea

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a trip to the demilitarized zone during his upcoming trip to South Korea, according to South Korean defense sources.

Trump is expected to send a strong message to North Korea on his first trip to Korea as commander-in-chief. “Trump will likely do something like that and his aides are making the relevant preparations,” the source told Yonhap News Agency. The White House sent an advanced team to Seoul in late September to make preparations. That team reportedly made stops at locations along the inter-Korean border, specifically Panmunjom and Observation Post Ouellette. The South Korean defense source also suggested that Trump might visit frontline islands.

Trump is scheduled to visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines next month. The president’s trip to the Asia Pacific comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Pyongyang. – READ MORE